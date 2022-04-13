- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 death was reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last seven days. The death is the 20th linked to the virus in the region, and among 37 reported across Alberta by Alberta Health Services between April 5th and 11th.

AHS is also reporting 15 new cases in the county over the last week, for a case rate of approximately 47 per 100,000 residents. In the City of Grande Prairie, 68 new cases of the virus were also discovered over the last week, a case rate of 91 per 100,000.