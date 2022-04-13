- Advertisement -

Nearly a dozen High School football players from the Grande Prairie region have been named to the Football Alberta Senior Bowl North Team.

Representing St. Joseph’s High School in Grande Prairie will be Quarterback Cade Labrecque, Running Back Duncan Critch, Reciever Carter Kettyle, Offensive Linemen Matthew Ljuden and Carter Remillard, and Defensive Linemen Brandon Carroll and Kaiden Edey.

From Sexsmith Secondary School will be Running Back Teron Anderson, and Linebacker Dustin Boehmer. Linebacker Braxton Rudneski from Peace River High School, and Defensive Back Raiden Duchesneau from E.W Pratt High School in High Prairie round out the Peace Country contingent.

The Senior Bowl is an annual tradition for high school athletes, which runs as an All-Star Game for Graduating Grade 12’s. Senior Bowl will take place on May 23rd at MEGlobal Stadium in Lacombe.