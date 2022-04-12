- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council is looking to hear from younger residents across the municipality as nominations for the 2022 Youth Engagement Awards are now open.

The awards are handed out to businesses, schools and community agencies, that the youth across the region feel plays a valuable role in positive development of the younger generation.

The council is encouraging anyone between the ages of 13 and 30 to nominate their mentors, which can include things like teachers, leaders, employers, and coaches.

The categories in 2022 include Youth Friendly Business of Choice, Employer of Choice, Community Engagement Award and the Youth Mentor of Choice.

- Advertisement -

Nominations will be accepted until April 27th, with the winners announced during a Youth Week Kick-Off event on May 2nd.