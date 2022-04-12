- Advertisement -

One person faces charges after McLennan RCMP seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle following a traffic stop.

Police say during the stop, just north of Falher, officers arrested the driver, and after a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, seized several items including what was believed to be cocaine and meth, a stolen shotgun, a 22 calibre gun, ammo, replica handguns, a switchblade and what police call various other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the seizure, 39-year-old Carmen Lamouche of Peace River is facing over 20 charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.