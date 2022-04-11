- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people in connection to a robbery from a residence back in February.

Police say the investigation began following a robbery at a home near 99 Street and 97 Avenue on February 26th. Authorities say during that incident, three individuals attended the residence and while inside, one of the suspects reportedly took out a firearm, threatened the male resident, and obtained an unknown quantity of cash.

Shortly after, the three suspects were bear sprayed and fled the scene on foot. Police say a male youth matching a suspect description was subsequently arrested, however, two others remain out of police custody.

The first suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, orange and black jacket, and black pants. The second suspect is also a male, last seen wearing a grey jacket, with grey pants and a grey shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.