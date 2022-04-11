Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsGrande Prairie RCMP search for two suspects in connection to February robbery
FeaturedNews

Grande Prairie RCMP search for two suspects in connection to February robbery

By Michael Lumsden
Grande Prairie RCMP are looking to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a February 2022 robbery. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)
- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people in connection to a robbery from a residence back in February.

Police say the investigation began following a robbery at a home near 99 Street and 97 Avenue on February 26th. Authorities say during that incident, three individuals attended the residence and while inside, one of the suspects reportedly took out a firearm, threatened the male resident, and obtained an unknown quantity of cash.

Shortly after, the three suspects were bear sprayed and fled the scene on foot. Police say a male youth matching a suspect description was subsequently arrested, however, two others remain out of police custody.

Grande Prairie RCMP are looking to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a February 2022 (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

The first suspect is a male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, orange and black jacket, and black pants. The second suspect is also a male, last seen wearing a grey jacket, with grey pants and a grey shoulder bag.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM