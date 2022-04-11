- Advertisement -

Beaverlodge’s Geoff Walker and Team Gushue are bringing home a silver medal after falling to Team Sweden 8-6 in ten ends. The match was tied going into the final end, where Team Sweden scored two points to secure the gold medal in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Representing Canada, Team Gushue finished with a 10-2 record in round-robin play, while Sweden ended with a 9-3 mark. Walker continues his success in 2022, as he now boasts a bronze medal from the Beijing Olympic Games, a gold medal at the 2022 Brier, and a silver medal at the World Curling Championship.

Walker and his team are headed to Toronto for the Grand Slam of Curling Players Championship, which begins April 12th and runs until April 17th.