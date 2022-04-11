- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie city officials and about 100 people joined in for the grand opening of the Activity and Reception Centre in the Smith subdivision.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says it represents another big milestone for the city. “We’re really proud to officially open the Activity and Reception Centre. The facility did open to the public on January 10th, 2022, but to formally open, invite the community out here today makes for a great day,” she says

It represents another facility that people can use throughout the year.

“It also is important for this area of the city, as they did not have a recreational space in the Smith subdivision before we finished building the Activity and Reception Centre. You will see some landscaping happen throughout the rest of the summer. It is adjacent to a soccer field, there will be basketball hoops here, and we will add a toboggan hill next winter,” she explains.

The activity and reception centre also offers free drop-in activities and equipment rentals and Clayton hopes that it continues to see steady traffic.

“It’s been a busy facility since it first opened. We want to provide people with the opportunity to use a space where they don’t have to worry about costs and equipment will be provided for residents,” she says.

The facility was built using $3.2 million dollars of federal COVID-19 funding, as well as $800,000 in matching funds from the city. The federal funding was intended for shovel-ready projects that had to be completed by the end of 2021. The building also serves as an emergency response centre to any wide-scale emergency affecting the Grande Prairie area. It is located at 9401 Park Road.