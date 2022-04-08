- Advertisement -

Sexsmith councillors have approved early wellness programming funding as they look to expand programs on offer this summer. In addition to increasing programs for both youth and physical activity, the town also approved the $18,240 to help hire more staff in a part-time capacity.

Mayor Kate Potter says while they normally do wellness program hiring in the spring in advance of summer activities, this year offered a little more opportunity to make it bigger than ever.

“We have decided to diversify this year and offer our regular summer day camps that we always run, and then do some drop-in programming,” she says.

“We know there are lots of people who can’t take advantage of a full week of camp but would still love to have their kids do something through the summer,” she adds.

Potter says they are in part, trying to make up for lost time, suggesting that with the majority of COVID-19 hopefully in the rear view mirror, they are trying to re-introduce pogramming that hasn’t been able to run the last couple of years.

“It’s something people have been anticipating and really excited about, so the fact that we are there is a little surreal, but we are just thankful we can get into that,” she adds.

Programming in 2022 will include PreK Playtime, Forest School, Summer Youth Drop-In, as well as yoga and exercise classes for adults and seniors.