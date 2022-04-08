- Advertisement -

For the fifth straight month, the region that includes Grande Prairie posted the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta. There was a very slight rise in the unemployment rate compared to February (5.2 per cent) as statistics show the Western Alberta region finished at 5.3 per cent in March.

The Western Alberta region nearly made it five straight months with a descending unemployment rate. The region held a 6.7 per cent clip in November 2021, 6.4 per cent rate in December 2021, and 5.3 per cent rate in January 2022.

The region that includes Grande Prairie currently has the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta, with Lethbridge-Medicine Hat next at 5.5 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted employment rate rose to 9 per cent in the month of March, which is up from 6.8 per cent in the month of February.