UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe

By Erica Fisher
14-year-old Trenton Nepoose has been reported missing from the Grande Prairie area (Supplied, RCMP)
UPDATE: Trenton Nepoose has been located and he is safe, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

Police are on the lookout for a missing boy last seen in the Grande Prairie area on April 6th. Trenton Nepoose is described as 5’6″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trenton was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, a black hat, and black pants. The Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

