Under 16 Hockey Alberta AAA championships kick off in Grande Prairie

By Mac Vincent
The Coca-Cola Centre in Grande Prairie. (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Under 16 Hockey Alberta AAA championships start today in Grande Prairie at the Coca-Cola Centre. The action starts today at noon, with the Calgary Royals taking on the Canadian (CAC) United Cycle.

The teams competing for the championship are the Calgary Royals, Calgary Flames (NWCAA), Canadian (CAC) United Cycle, Fort Saskatchewan TC Infrastructure Rangers, and Grande Peace (GPAC) Storm.

The Grande Peace (GPAC) Storm roster features 16 players from Grande Prairie and will start off by taking on the Canadian (CAC) United Cycle today at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament will run at Coca-Cola Centre North until Sunday, April 10th.

