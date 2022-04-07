Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsHuman remains identified as those of missing woman
FeaturedNews

Human remains identified as those of missing woman

By Mac Vincent
Police investigate the discovery of human remains in the area of 102 Street and 92 Avenue (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -

Following an investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP has identified the human remains found in the snow near Bear Creek as a 33-year-old woman. Shelly Smith of Grande Prairie was first reported missing on December 4th and was not seen or heard from since December 1st.

The autopsy was completed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton and authorities say the circumstances surrounding her death are not believed to be suspicious.

Next of kin has been notified and Grande Prairie RCMP offers their most sincere condolences to Shelly’s family and friends.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More

    In The News

    2day FM