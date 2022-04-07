- Advertisement -

Following an investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP has identified the human remains found in the snow near Bear Creek as a 33-year-old woman. Shelly Smith of Grande Prairie was first reported missing on December 4th and was not seen or heard from since December 1st.

The autopsy was completed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton and authorities say the circumstances surrounding her death are not believed to be suspicious.

Next of kin has been notified and Grande Prairie RCMP offers their most sincere condolences to Shelly’s family and friends.