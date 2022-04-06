- Advertisement -

Nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Grande Prairie region over the last week. According to data released from Alberta Health Services on Wednesday, 79 new cases were discovered in the city, with another 19 identified in the County of Grande Prairie between March 29th and April 5th.

Province-wide, 990 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, up 36 from a week ago, while 44 remain in the ICU, which is a decrease of three in the last seven days.

30 people died as a result of COVID-19 across Alberta in the last week, for a new total of 4,104 deaths linked to the virus since the onset of the pandemic.