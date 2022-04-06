- Advertisement -

Former Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Wayne Drysdale was one of 19 former Progressive Conservative and Wildrose elected officials offering their support to Premier Jason Kenney ahead of the leadership vote this weekend.

Drysdale signature was part of an open letter of support for Kenney, with members across both former parties touting the good Premier Kenney has done since taking office.

“The last time conservatives embarked down this path we went through four leaders in 10 years, eroding Albertans’ confidence in our ability to stay united and put their interests ahead of our own,” the letter states. “In 2015, they had enough and elected Rachel Notley’s NDP. They were poised to do so again until Premier Kenney united conservatives before the 2019 election.”

NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman says the only thing the letter makes clear is the UCP is fixated only on clinging to power, and not on the many real challenges facing Alberta families and businesses.

“The UCP is obsessing over internal party dramas, infighting, and election calendars. Rachel Notley and Alberta’s NDP are focused on rebuilding public healthcare and providing real relief from the soaring monthly costs the UCP has imposed on Albertans, including utilities, car insurance, and their billion-dollar income tax grab,” Hoffman adds.

The UCP leadership review will take place on Saturday via a mail-in ballot, with results expected by the middle of May.