- Advertisement -

Tiny Hands of Hope has asked the city for an additional $50,000 for amenities at its proposed Children’s Memorial Garden.

The garden, set to be built in Maskwôtêh Park near the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, was initially to serve as a memorial for families who have lost a child. However, officials with Tiny Hands of Hope say as the development of the garden has progressed, it became very evident that it wasn’t just Tiny Hands of Hope families grieving the loss of their baby, it was many families in the community.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says city staff will now bring back information to the appropriate standing committee to have further discussions as to how the request can be funded and what the financial impact could be to the organization.

“In the grand scheme of things, $50,000 is a small request, but it’s still $50,000 so council wants to do their due diligence and have as much information in front of them as possible,” she says.

- Advertisement -

“The organization themselves is doing great work, they’ve raised money, they’re planning well, they’ve partnered with numerous community organizations for more money, so we look forward to working with them to be able to get their garden started this summer.”

Clayton says they’ve been in fairly steady contact with Tiny Hands of Hope for the better part of half a decade over the project, and is sure they will continue to provide assistance to help the garden get over the finish line.

“Since 2017 first identified in partnering with Tiny Hands of Hope, we’ve been included along the way in discussions and planning and we are very optimistic for what this garden will provide for those who are mourning the loss of children,” she adds.

The total cost of the Children’s Memorial Garden is approximately $300,000.