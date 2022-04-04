- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie U13 Female A hockey team has been crowned provincial champions. The Holiday Inn Express Knights beat Red Deer 4-0 in the final on Sunday night, taking home bragging rights as the best team in Alberta.

“Dedication and hard work have proven successful,” posted the Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association on Facebook. “Now for a very long bus trip home!”

The Knights were undefeated in the round-robin and playoffs at the tournament in Picture Butte.