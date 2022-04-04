- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie has announced a new 10-year sponsorship agreement with Eastlink which will see the rec facility at the Community Knowledge Campus remain as the Eastlink Centre.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the city is excited to have the long-term supporter remain such a big part of the community.

“The family-focused values shared by both Eastlink and the facility make this the perfect partnership and we are happy continuing our relationship with them for another 10 years,” she says.

Eastlink Sales and Marketing Manager, Western Canada Stephanie Morash says Eastlink Centre is a cornerstone of the city and the region as a whole where the community gathers in health and wellness. “Centres like this are so vitally important to the overall wellbeing and success of the communities they serve,” she adds.

- Advertisement -

The terms of the deal were not disclosed publicly.