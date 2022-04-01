Listen Live

Four opioid related deaths reported in Grande Prairie in January

By Michael Lumsden
Fentanyl (Supplied, RCMP)
Four people died due to a fatal opioid overdose in Grande Prairie in January. According to data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System, all four deaths were linked to non-pharmaceutical opioids.

The latest numbers mirror those reported in December 2021, which nudged the total deaths in the region last year to 42, the highest recorded total since record-keeping began in 2016. The four deaths were among 158 reported across Alberta in January.

Albertans struggling with addiction can contact the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for support, information, and referral to services. The toll-free, confidential helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

