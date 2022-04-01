- Advertisement -

If you filled up your tank on Friday, you may have saved yourself a sizeable chunk of change. This after the price of gas in Grande Prairie dropped from around $1.69/L to as low as $1.54/L on Friday, according to GasBuddy.ca.

The price drop comes on the heels of the Alberta Government temporarily halting the collection of the provincial gas tax, which drops the price of fuel by approximately 13 cents.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the measure, which will remain in place until at least June 30, to try and help drop the price of fuel amid soaring prices for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. Despite the price of a barrel of oil falling below $100 USD on Friday, the price was as high as $123 USD as recently as mid-March.

The province says it will consider the future of the tax after June 30th, based on a sliding scale of the price.