A COVID-19 death was reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last seven days. It was one of 30 reported across Alberta by Alberta Health Services between March 22nd and 28th.

AHS is also reporting just 30 new cases in the municipality over the last week, for a case rate of approximately 45 per 100,000 residents.

In the County of Grande Prairie, no new deaths and just 21 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last week. The province releases heavily consolidated COVID-19 data every Wednesday.