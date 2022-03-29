- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says the scheduled increase to the federal carbon tax on April 1st will be devastating for Peace Country residents.

Warkentin says while already facing what he calls out of control inflation, residents simply can’t afford to spend more at the pump when they’re also facing worries about the price of groceries.

“These skyrocketing prices for life’s essentials are unaffordable for most Canadians, but many families and seniors in the Peace Country are already at their breaking point and the carbon tax increase will be devastating,” Warkentin says.

Warkentin says while the Prime Minister has touted the net benefit to Canadians through a carbon rebate, he says a recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Office disputed the claims that 8 in 10 Canadians get more money back from their carbon tax plan.

“After years of saying their carbon tax results in more money in the pockets of Canadians, it’s time for the Liberal government to admit that Canadian households are in fact paying more than they can afford and will continue to be unable to make ends meet because of the carbon tax,” he says.

“This crisis created by the Liberals and supported by the NDP will lead to higher prices, higher taxes, more debt, and less accountability.”

The provincial government says they plan on axing the provincial fuel tax as of April 1st, which would reduce the cost per litre of gas by approximately 11 cents.