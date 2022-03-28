- Advertisement -

Two people are facing numerous charges after a break and enter investigation in Watino.

McLennan RCMP says they received a report of break-and-enter to a cabin located in the Hamlet of Watino, when on March 11th, authorities located one of the suspects operating what’s believed to be a stolen pick-up truck near Hines Creek, where one person was arrested.

On March 12th, mounties then searched a home in Hines Creek and arrested a second suspect in connection to the break and enter. Police say 23-year-old Kailyn Verquin and 34-year-old Anthony Aaron Roshuk, both of Hines Creek are facing charges of break and enter, with Verquin also facing charges of possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.