Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsTwo charged following Watino break and enter
FeaturedNews

Two charged following Watino break and enter

By Michael Lumsden
The back of an RCMP vehicle (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -

Two people are facing numerous charges after a break and enter investigation in Watino.

McLennan RCMP says they received a report of break-and-enter to a cabin located in the Hamlet of Watino, when on March 11th, authorities located one of the suspects operating what’s believed to be a stolen pick-up truck near Hines Creek, where one person was arrested.

On March 12th, mounties then searched a home in Hines Creek and arrested a second suspect in connection to the break and enter. Police say 23-year-old Kailyn Verquin and 34-year-old Anthony Aaron Roshuk, both of Hines Creek are facing charges of break and enter, with Verquin also facing charges of possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More

    In The News

    2day FM