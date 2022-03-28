- Advertisement -

The city is inviting families to meet the Easter Bunny as part of its 19th annual Easter Eggstravaganza. Taking place at Heritage Village on April 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, officials say events will also include an egg run, Easter bunny toss, and cookie decorating.

The city says families or groups are being asked to register in time slots designed for participants who benefit from a quieter and calmer environment are available in the morning and afternoon. They say it’s to ensure this event is inclusive and accessible for all families, activities may be adapted to reduce sensory strain.

Children up to the age of 10 will be encouraged to join the search across the Heritage Village for Easter eggs with specific color combinations. The colour combinations guide will be emailed out prior to the event and will be posted in the village during the hunt as well.

You can find more information about the Easter Eggstravaganza on the City of Grande Prairie website.