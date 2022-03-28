- Advertisement -

The five Rotary Clubs in Grande Prairie have teamed up to try and lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

Throughout April, residents are being urged to drop off new or unused underwear and socks, with the items going to the street-engaged population, as well as others who may benefit.

Campaign Committee Member Heather Jones says access to clean underwear and socks is essential for comfort, health, and hygiene.

“It’s one of the most needed items and one of the least donated items that shelters receive,” she says. “This applies to all people, but it’s especially applicable for individuals who are attempting to transition out of homelessness and away from street-related activities.”

Jones says throughout her time involved with rotary, she has continued to be blown away by the generosity of those in the region. She says it’s sometimes the opposite of things she hears from those working in non-profits across the country.

“It surprises me when I hear people not from Grande Prairie how they have difficulty raising funds or finding donations, and I’ve never run into that problem,” she says.

“I’ve never worried my community wouldn’t have my back, whether it’s for myself in a position, or whether it’s for a campaign.”

The items will be sorted and handed out by several social services organizations in the city, including The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, and Wapiti House.