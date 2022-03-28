- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The Grande Prairie RCMP has corrected the missing woman’s name to Angela Carifelle.

Police have reached out for help finding a missing woman. 40-year-old Adele Carifelle was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 26, 2022.

She is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The RCMP says there is a concern for Carifelle’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Grande Prairie detachment or Crime Stoppers.