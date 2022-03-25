- Advertisement -

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Grande Prairie. They were discovered in the snow in the area of 102 Street and 92 Avenue near Bear Creek and reported to the RCMP around 8:05 p.m. Thursday night.

At this time, police say the circumstances surrounding the person’s death are unknown. However, investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

The community is being asked to avoid the area as officers will be on the scene over the weekend. They are focused on a wooded area roughly 50 metres from 102 Street. No further information is expected to be released until after an autopsy is performed.

Anyone who may have information relating to this death is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.