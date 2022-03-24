- Advertisement -

The Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church is hosting a Ukraine dinner by donation, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian families in Eastern Europe.

Father Matthew Drury says they’d like to help in any way possible and any donations are appreciated.

“We’re going to be providing a traditional Ukrainian meal with perogies, sausages, desserts, and all the fixings at our church on Sunday by donation. We’re not setting a fixed price because again this is a fundraiser to help our people in Ukraine any way we can,” he says

Drury says it’s heartwarming to see the response from the Grande Prairie community during this difficult time.

“Our fundraisers have been hit or miss during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Grande Prairie community is so generous and with everyone understanding the plight of Ukraine, we hope this fundraiser will make a big impact,” he says.

The local Ukrainian church has also seen residents give generously to try and lend a helping hand to their people.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a great response in terms of material donations to Ukraine. People have been coming to us with anything from blankets to clothing to contribute to Ukraine in any way possible,” he says.

The Grande Prairie Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will also be performing at the event. The church is also collecting diapers, socks, underwear, t-shirts, and other items to send to Ukraine. The dinner is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27th.