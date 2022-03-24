- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie is warning drivers that a section of Township Road 730 will be closed to traffic starting Monday. The county says crews will be in the area to start and complete bridge maintenance on the road way, with Township Road 730 closing between Highway 43 and Range Road 110 as a result.

Drivers are being asked to detour around the closure using Highway 671 and Range Road 110 to access Township Road 730 west of the bridge.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to wrap up within a week. The project is part of $23 million for capital road and bridge work across the County of Grande Prairie.