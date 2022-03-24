- Advertisement -

The Town of Sexsmith has thrown its support behind any potential bid by the City of Grande Prairie for the 2024 Alberta Winter Games. Mayor Kate Potter says they had previously discussed what they could do if the opportunity to host a large-scale sporting event in the region, but admits the reality is the larger municipalities are the driving force behind it.

“We said we will wait to see if the County or City of Grande Prairie decides to move ahead, and if they did then yes we would support, and that was approved with unanimous consent,” she says.

“When we think of some of the things Sexsmith has to offer, and think about the Alberta Winter Games, this is a regional thing.”

Potter says if a bid is made, and it is a success, the games present a great opportunity to showcase the amenities throughout the Grande Prairie area. She says, however, it goes beyond sporting facilities and athletes, as a big-ticket event can very much bring out the best in the hospitality and attitude in the Peace Country.

“When I think of what we can offer, we have a great arena, our curling rink was just named the curling rink of the year provincially, so we have a lot to offer here that we can support that,” she says.

“There are volunteers from our community who help out in different roles in the games, we have athletes, of course, who have competed.”

The City of Grande Prairie voted to pursue a potential bid on Monday. The city has hosted the Arctic Winter Games in 2010 and the 2018 Alberta Summer Games.