- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The city says 99 Avenue has reopened to traffic and bus stop M3 near the Bonnetts Energy Centre has reopened. Officials add despite warnings of impending closures on Sunday, delays are no longer expected.

Drivers in the City of Grande Prairie are being warned that with Rogers Hometown Hockey taking over the Bonnetts Energy Centre this weekend, there will be a couple of changes to traffic flow as a result.

The city says on Thursday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. eastbound traffic on 99 Avenue will be reduced to a single lane when approaching 101 Street. Traffic will return to all lanes immediately east of 101 Street.

On March 27th between 4:00 p.m. to midnight, 99 Avenue will be closed to traffic east of 102 Street. Eastbound traffic is asked to detour at either 97 Avenue or 101 Avenue.

- Advertisement -

During both lane reductions, transit bus stop M3 located at Bonnetts Enegery Centre is closed and riders are advised to board at Towne Centre Mall.