Through its fundraising efforts with the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation, Hammerhead Resources Inc is now the naming sponsor of the Outpatients, Patient Registration, and Pre-op Day Surgery waiting areas at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

Foundation Major Gifts Officer Dawn Veilleux-Miller says Hammerhead Resources was one of the first supporters of the foundation’s Key to Care Capital Campaign, the major fundraising effort to help outfit the new facility. She says it was wonderful to see how excited the company was to celebrate the opening of the hospital and the naming of the waiting areas.

“It was important to them from the very start to support the hospital in an area that will continue to grow and expand,” she

says.

“Everyone was excited to be a part of the new hospital, and the gift shows their support of healthcare in the community.”

Miller says the outpatient area of the hospital was built with expansion in mind, as new technology advances in patient care emerge, additional space could be added onto the existing Outpatient area on the first floor.