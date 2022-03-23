Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsGrimshaw resident wins $100K in lottery draw
News

Grimshaw resident wins $100K in lottery draw

By Mac Vincent
Lori-Ann Daly with her winning ticket during the March 4th extra draw. (Kelli Karlsen)
- Advertisement -

Lori-Ann Daly of Grimshaw is taking home an extra $100,000 after winning the Western Max Extra Draw.

Daly said she checked her ticket number four times using her phone before she realized she had the winning numbers.

“I ran into the garage holding up my phone to my husband,” she explained. “I said to my husband, ‘Look!’”

Daly bought her ticket at Tags Food & Gas in Grimshaw on the morning of the March 4th draw. The next day, she went back to the store to check her ticket number at the terminal and that’s when she found out she won the draw.

- Advertisement -

Daly intends to use her winnings to pay off some debt and share with the rest of her family.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

More

    In The News

    2day FM