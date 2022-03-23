- Advertisement -

Lori-Ann Daly of Grimshaw is taking home an extra $100,000 after winning the Western Max Extra Draw.

Daly said she checked her ticket number four times using her phone before she realized she had the winning numbers.

“I ran into the garage holding up my phone to my husband,” she explained. “I said to my husband, ‘Look!’”

Daly bought her ticket at Tags Food & Gas in Grimshaw on the morning of the March 4th draw. The next day, she went back to the store to check her ticket number at the terminal and that’s when she found out she won the draw.



Daly intends to use her winnings to pay off some debt and share with the rest of her family.