- Advertisement -

Police near Whitecourt are asking drivers to avoid the area as a serious collision on Highway 43 has closed westbound traffic. The Whitecourt RCMP says the collision took place approximately 1 km east of Eagle Tower Road in Woodlands County, with traffic being re routed at Virginia Hills Road.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene shortly after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, however, police did not provide any further details about the incident.