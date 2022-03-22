- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Museum is set to begin offering a new free exhibit called Eyeshine: The Boreal Forest at Night. The exhibit includes a night forest, bat cave, an interactive game, and scavenger hunt.

Kids can learn more about nocturnal animals and experience the Boreal Forest. Opening night also marks the book launch of the children’s book Finding Moose by Sue Farrell Holler. Other children’s activities are planned such as arts and crafts, as well as treats and drinks. There will also be live book readings at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

The exhibit is open to the public until 2023.