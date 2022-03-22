- Advertisement -

Northwestern Polytechnic will soon be holding a pair in-person job fair geared towards not only current students but members of the community at large.

Career Services Coordinator Nicole Bowes says not only is it the first career fair as Northwestern Polytechnic, but it’s also the first in-person fair in over half a decade. She says it’s an event they are happy to be able to host as the region’s economy continues to bounce back.

“I was a student here myself, so to have an opportunity on campus for students to actually network, face to face, in person with potential employers I think is such an amazing opportunity for students,” she says.

“I think the more programs we get to offer that gets to keep students here, the more our employers are going to get about being able to keep hiring more graduates once they finish their program.”

- Advertisement -

Bowes says while employers on offer will be looking for full-time post-graduate positions, there will be employers looking to hire part-time, seasonal for the summer, she believes it’s going to be a healthy mixture for potential job seekers.

“So far we have over 30 employers registered and we continue to get more each day,” she says. “We’ve got businesses, non-profits and a variety of industries taking part, so it’s definitely going to be a great opportunity for our students.”

The first of to career fairs will take place at the main Northwestern Polytechnic Campus in Grande Prairie on March 30th, with the second taking place at the Fairview Campus on April 7th.