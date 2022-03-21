- Advertisement -

Two people from the Grande Prairie region are facing charges after their involvement in the theft of a vehicle and well as police equipment.

Mounties say shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 16th they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle when it fled from police. Police say a female was subsequently arrested, however, the male suspect stole an unmarked police car and fled. The next day, the driver was arrested without incident, however, equipment from the vehicle remained missing, including a non-lethal weapon.

Subsequently, 31-year-old David Pinfield of Valleyview and 29-year-old Sara Dejarlais of Grande Prairie are facing numerous charges. Pinfield is facing counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and resisting arrest, while Desjarlais is facing charges including robbery, assault on a police officer with a weapon, and possession of the stolen property.

Both will next appear in a Grande Prairie court in April.