With warmer weather arriving in the region, the Grande Prairie RCMP says there has been an uptick in crime in the municipality, specifically when it comes to break and enters at businesses.

Sgt Shawn Graham says as of March 21st, 26 reports of break and enters have been made to the RCMP, on pace to surpass the 31 reported in February, and already surpassing the 23 reported in January. Graham says some of the finer details of the reports are also showing a different trend than usual.

“Certainly the warmer weather, and people getting out, I think in most months, there are typically an even split between residential and business break and enters, but in March we saw far more business than residential,” he says.

“The nicer weather does play in a bit of a role, in that people are out more and doing things, and it’s a good time to remind people the basics of locking their property up.”

Graham says while a higher number of reports is always concerning, he believes in some cases, a number of them can be the result of an individual, or a small group of suspects.

“Sometimes, although there is a volume of them, there are specific individuals doing, and committing a lot of the crimes,” he says. “I certainly know there are a lot being investigated right now,” he adds.

You can find up-to-date crime statistics in Grande Prairie on the City of Grande Prairie’s digital crime map.