The second annual State of Region meeting is set to take place in April, as Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre, and MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen will take part in the event, with discussion from Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Tertius Genis. This year, people will be able to attend in person or virtually.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the State of the Region represents a significant annual event for regional leaders.

“It allows us to recap our region’s accomplishments from 2021 and for leaders to present their vision and focus for the upcoming year. We are thankful to the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce for hosting once again and look forward to joining our counterparts from the County of Grande Prairie and M.D. of Greenview for this opportunity,” she says.

County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says it represents another opportunity for the city, county, and MD of Greenview to work together.

“I look forward to sharing priorities from our recently updated Strategic Plan and hearing how our municipal counterparts from the City of Grande Prairie and the M.D. of Greenview are also working to create thriving communities that offer rich experiences and long-term economic growth,” she says.

MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen adds that “it’s important to continue our commitment to upgrading and investing in vital infrastructure and community services. Greenview is also moving forward with multiple industrial developments that will have positive economic impacts for our entire region.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce website until April 15th. The State of the Region meeting is set for April 22nd.