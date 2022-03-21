- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step up and address the CP rail strike. Warkentin says an extended work stoppage will have what he calls a dangerous impact on the oil and gas, forestry, mining, and agricultural sectors.

“The strike at CP could have harmful and far-reaching effects for residents of the Peace Country,” Warkentin says.

“We need a resolution to this dispute to ensure that families that rely on the oil and gas industry, mining, forestry, and agriculture sectors aren’t harmed by the transportation bottleneck caused by a halt to rail traffic.”

Warkentin says the strike is already causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain. He adds even though several industry groups were asking the Liberal government to intervene last week, nothing tangible was done to prevent it from happening.

“The government has a responsibility to act,” Warkentin says. “It is time for Justin Trudeau to protect the jobs of hardworking Canadians.”