First-year grade two teacher Hailey Winnicky and Educational Assistant Megan Peters of St. Catherine Catholic School have received a National Inclusive Education Award.

Winnicky considers this a huge accomplishment and she is grateful for receiving this award with her Educational Assistant.

“It was amazing to hear that news and also very surprising as a first-year teacher. We don’t teach to be recognized. We do it for the kids. At the same time, getting that recognition has been really wonderful,” Winnicky says.

Peters says that being around her two kids at home and hearing about their positive experiences at St. Catherine prompted her to start working at the school as an Educational Assistant.

“I was a stay-at-home mom for ten years. Lisa Teichroeb, who is our other grade two teacher, taught my kids and helped get me into the school. When my kids got into grade three, I decided that I wanted to continue pursuing it. Kids have always been my passion,” Peters says.

Winnicky says that her passion for teaching and education began at a young age.

“I’m the oldest of four children in my family. I have always liked being in a teaching and leadership role. When it was time for me to figure out what I wanted to do for my career, it made perfect sense. I wanted to make a difference and I’ve always loved working with kids,” she says.

Every day, Winnicky and Peter try to create an inclusive environment for all students.

“For both of us, we want to make sure that when the kids come through the school doors that they feel loved and included in everything that we do. We want all of our students to reach their full potential and remove any potential barriers for them,” Winnicky says.

Each year, the award honours a teacher or teachers, team, school, or school district whose commitment to inclusive education is exemplary and deserving of recognition.