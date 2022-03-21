Are you interested in learning more about diversity? Are you curious what the difference is between cultural appropriation and culturally appropriate? Do you want to create safe spaces for conversation?

Now is time to listen to our youth’s perspectives on how to create an equal and inclusive world. 2day FM is partnering with the City of Grande Prairie to showcase the stories of our local youth and community members on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, as we all try to eliminate racial discrimination.

On March 21, 1960, in Sharpeville, South Africa, 69 peaceful protestors were fired upon by police and died while protesting the apartheid system. Therefore, March 21 is observed annually as International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In 1979, the General Assembly adopted several activities to be undertaken during the second half of the Decade for Action to Combat Racism and Racial Discrimination. The General Assembly determined that a week of solidarity with the people struggling against racism and racial discrimination, beginning on March 21, take place annually in all states.



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Aedon-Janes-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Daisy-Nellis-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Daisy-Talbot-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Genevieve-Savard-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Jackie-Clayton-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Mariah-Braun-final.wav



https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Paul-Rovin-final.wav