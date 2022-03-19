- Advertisement -

Some of the best athletes and coaches in the Northwest Alberta region were honoured during the Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards.

Teron Anderson took home the Male Athlete of the Year. Anderson was a huge part of the Sexsmith Sabres as he rushed for 189 yards out of 290 by the rest of the team in the ASAA Provincial Tier IV Football championship game. He was also named offensive MVP by his team at their year-end banquet. He says it’s a huge honour to receive the award.

“It’s a big achievement and I’m glad that it happened. I’d like to recognize my teammates and coaches too. We worked as one and winning the provincial championship is something we’re all really proud of,” he says.

Anderson says beyond just winning the award, he’s glad to be known as a role model and someone that young athletes look up to.

“It’s really cool. I’m glad that I can be seen in that light and I’m thinking of taking up coaching next year. I haven’t made a final decision on that yet, but it would be with the Sexsmith Atoms football team,” he says.

Anderson has been an athlete and passionate about sports since he was a kid, starting in soccer, moving on to motocross, hockey, and eventually football.

The rest of the award recipients are below. Sydney Kinderwater and Nikita Tsyruk are both competing in competitions right now and were unable to attend the awards.

Female Athlete of the Year: Sydney Kinderwater (Judo).

Developmental Coach of the Year: Shane Morin (Football).

Team of the Year: Sexsmith Sabres (Football).

Outstanding Official: Amanda Freyn (Swimming).

Junior Male Athlete of the Year: Nikita Tsyruk (Judo).

Sport Builder: Dylan Bressey (Disc Golf).

Unsung Hero: Jodianne Noel (Football).

Lifetime Achievement Award: Troy Sandboe (Football).

Community Sportsmanship: Kitakaze Martial Arts Club (Karate).

A total of 35 people and organizations were nominated in the 2022 edition of the annual awards at Evergreen Park.