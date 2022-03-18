- Advertisement -

The County of Grande Prairie is warning people to watch for flooding during the spring melt. The warmer temperatures have led to flooding and large amounts of water pooling on roads.

Anyone driving is encouraged to do so with caution in flooded areas. If water is flowing across a road when driving, drivers are advised to check the depth before deciding to cross as the excess water can lead to roads deteriorating, ruts, or washouts.

The County asks anyone who comes across a flooded area, to call the 24-hour Public Works Emergency Line at 780-532-7393.