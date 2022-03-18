- Advertisement -

Two people, including a 16-year-old, are facing charges after the Grande Prairie RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs from a home in the city.

Police say the investigation began following a robbery at a home near 99 Street and 97 Avenue on February 26th. Authorities say during that incident, three individuals attended the residence and while inside, one of the suspects reportedly took out a firearm, threatened the male resident, and obtained an unknown quantity of cash.

Shortly after, the three suspects were bear sprayed and fled the scene on foot. Police say a male youth matching a suspect description was subsequently arrested, however, the other two remain out of police custody.

While in the house, however, police say they noticed what they call indicators of drug trafficking and secured a warrant. During the search of the home police seized nearly 7 kilograms of dried weed, 1.4 kg of resin, vapes, edibles, and LSD tablets.

- Advertisement -

The two accused, a 28-year-old and a 16-year-old from Grande Prairie are facing charges ranging from robbery with a firearm to possession for the purpose of trafficking.