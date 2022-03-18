- Advertisement -

Valleyview RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 60-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since May 2021. Police say 60-year-old Thomas Grise was last seen May 30th, 2021 in the area of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. Grise was reported missing on June 1, 2021, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Grise is known to local the Valleyview area but is without a permanent residence. He is known to frequent Grande Prairie, Dawson Creek, and Edmonton.

Grise is described as standing 5’8″, weighing approximately 210 pounds, with brown/grey hair, possibly facial hair or a moustache, and brown eyes. Thomas may also use the first name Tom, Timothy, or Tim, and may also use the last name Ducharme.

Police say there is concern for Grise’s wellbeing, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.