UPDATE: The Grande Prairie RCMP says 31-year-old David Pinfield is in custody. Authotiries say the RCMP jacket and hard body armour have been recovered, however the 40 mm extended range impact weapon is still outstanding. Although this is a non-lethal weapon, it can still cause serious harm should it be deployed in close proximity.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this RCMP equipment, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect believed to be in possession of stolen police equipment.

Mounties say around 10:40 Wednesday night, authorities attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of 162 Avenue and 102 Street. However, the vehicle attempted to flee and ended up driving off the road. Police were able to approach the vehicle arrest a female in the vehicle, however, a male fled on foot and was able to enter and drive away in an unsecured police vehicle.

The RCMP says while the vehicle was recovered, several items were missing, including hard body armour, a 40mm Extended Range Impact Weapon, handcuffs, an RCMP toque, and an RCMP patrol jacket.

Authorities say they believe the male suspect then stole another vehicle in the Spirit River area, described as a brown 2019 Jeep Grande Cherokee with Alberta licence plate CCB 0087.

Police say the suspect is 31-year-old David Pinfield of Valleyview, he is described as standing approximately 6’0 and and weighing 210 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is urged to call police.