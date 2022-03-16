- Advertisement -

Hockey fans in Grande Prairie now have a full list of details on guests and different activities for people to partake in during the upcoming three-day event.

Former Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Curtis Joseph will be at the event on Saturday and Sunday, signing autographs. The list of activities includes a stickhandling challenge, a family-friendly ball hockey rink, a hockey circus show, a hockey shooting accuracy challenge, and the Playmobil kids zone.

People attending the event will also receive a complimentary burger and drink from Harveys, as well as live music from folk artist Matt Patershuk on Saturday, and alternative rock group The Midnight Echo performing on Sunday.

The event is free to attend at Bonnetts Energy Centre and goes from March 26th-28th, with the final day featuring a live broadcast of the St. Louis Blues taking on the Vancouver Canucks. The tour also touches down in Lloydminster, Edmonton, and Prince George, ending on April 11th.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are available on the Rogers Hometown Hockey website.