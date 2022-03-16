- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie’s Youth Advisory Council will be holding a free virtual education session on all things financial literacy.

Co-Lead of Training and Opportunities for the Youth Advisory Council Grace Larson says the seminar, in partnership with Debtless Students, will dive into subjects including how to start budgeting, savings, credit, loans, and investments.

Larson says quite a few members of the council have backed the seminar idea, as many have openly discussed not having a good understanding as to what to do with their money, other than sticking it in their savings account.

“They know credit scores are a thing and they need to be looking at student loans but they don’t understand how it all works, and that’s the missing piece we are trying to help them with,” she says.

Larson says she has been to similar financial seminars in the past and knows it can be beneficial for those having to make big decisions, like where to go to school. However, she says knowledge isn’t limited to just those on the younger side.

“I used to go to presentations put on by the Grande Prairie Public Library and places like that all the time, and I think it’s really important to have sessions like this to fill those knowledge gaps for young people,”

“I think it would be most beneficial for that age group in particular, but I think this presentation will be good for any teenager or young adult of any age who just wants to improve their understanding of finances.”

The virtual session will take place on Sunday, March 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, and you can find more information on the City of Grande Prairie website.