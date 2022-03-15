Registration for spring and summer day camps operated by the City of Grande Prairie is open. Spring break camps include outdoor events, swimming, arts and crafts, and many other activities for kids.

COVID-19 protocols are in place as outlined by the Alberta government. Physical distancing requirements are in place and any child with COVID-19 symptoms will not be able to attend the camp. If any kids develop symptoms while at the camp, they will be removed from the camp and isolated with a caregiver.

The spring camps take place at Eastlink Centre and Muskoseepi Park, from March 28th until April 1st. Summer camps will be located at the Activity and Reception Centre and Dave Barr Community Centre, starting July 4th. For a full list of programs and availability, visit the City of Grande Prairie website.