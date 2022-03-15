Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park staff and others joined in for the ribbon cutting for the new Summit T-bar lift. (Johnathan Clarkson/Darrel Comeau Photography)

The Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park Summit T-bar lift is now fully operational. The project got the go-ahead on September 24th, originally targeting January as the completion date.

General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says he’s glad the project is finished and thankful to the operations staff for their hard work.

“Our team was amazing, they worked countless hours on the lift and during the cold, even during days when we saw temperatures below minus 30. I’m proud of our team for all the work and effort that was put in,” he says.

Now that the T-bar is operational, the team is turning its focus to the chairlift after the landslide in May of 2020.

“That’s going to be a much larger discussion and planning process as we move forward. The good news is that with the T-bar operational, we’ve got showoff and the connector runs added to our available terrain for the rest of the season. We’re really excited and it represents a major milestone for us,” he says.

The project had more than 40 contributors, per Clarkson. Clarkson estimates the T-bar cost around $950,000. The ski hill is open on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., as well as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.